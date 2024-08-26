The K-pop singer was arrested on August 6 in the Yongsan district in Seoul after he was found by a police officer lying on the ground after falling off his electric scooter. Suga was administered a breathalyzer test that showed his blood alcohol levels were above the legal limit of 0.08 percent. He was charged with violating the Road Traffic Act, fined and had his driver's license revoked.

The next day Suga issued an apology on X, explaining he "didn’t realize that you can’t ride an electric scooter while intoxicated, so I violated the road traffic laws... No one was harmed or any facilities were damaged in the process, but this is my responsibility and I have no excuses, so I bow my head and apologize to everyone."

Suga's label BigHit Entertainment also added an apology, saying, "We apologize for the disappointment caused by the artist’s inappropriate behavior. As a social service agent during his military service, he is prepared to accept any disciplinary actions from his place of work for causing a social disturbance.”

“We will take greater care to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future,” they added.

Well, has doubled back and issued a second apology on Weverse in Korean, this time focusing on his fans and the BTS ARMY for "tarnishing" the memories he has made with them as well as the name of BTS.

The full apology has been translated into English and reads:

Hello. This is Suga.



I would like to apologize again with an embarrassed heart.

I deeply apologize for disappointing and hurting my fans and everyone who loves me with my wrong actions.

I forgot my sense of responsibility to repay the love I have received and made a huge mistake.



On the night of August 6th, I made the mistake of riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking. I

also apologize for causing much confusion with my first apology that I hastily uploaded on the 7th. I should

have thought more deeply and been more careful, but I was not.



It is all my fault. My carelessness is making it difficult for everyone who cares about me. I

will try not to make the same mistake again and live my life repenting.



Because of this incident, I have greatly tarnished the precious memories I have made with the members and fans and have tarnished the name of BTS.

I am so sorry and in pain that it is difficult to express how much I have harmed the members and the team.

I am sorry that the members who have always trusted me have had a hard time because of me.

And I also know all too well how disappointed my fans who supported and cheered me on must have felt. I feel



nothing but apology to the fans who have always given me so much love despite my shortcomings…

I know that it is difficult for words to heal the wounds and disappointment my fans have received, so I deeply regret it and reflect with a heavy heart every day.

Once again, I offer my sincere apologies to the fans who have been hurt because of me.



I will willingly accept any punishment that is given in the future, as well as criticism and reprimands.

Lastly, I once again bow my head and sincerely apologize for causing social controversy and disappointing many people.