Hosted by the Casuals Cakery bakery on Saturday (December 14), the contest featured aspiring "Drakealikes" across the city giving it their all to best resemble the local hero.

A Drake lookalike hosted in the rapper's hometown of Toronto received an unexpected boost when he donated $10,000 of his own money as a prize to the winner.

Casuals Cakery revealed the DM from Drake on its Instagram, which read, “I’m adding 10 bands to the look alike contest. As the main prize."

In disbelief, the bakery responded, “Just give me a min to stop hyperventilating this moment. I can’t believe this is ur account and u know about this. Omg I love you."

Three winners were announced at the event, with clips posted by local podcaster Brandon Gonez, host of The Brandon Gonez Show.

The common look for the participants was Drake's recent "cornrows and pigtails" hairstyle with a beard, but in the end the prize went to a female contestant in a camouflage jacket sporting pigtails and a spray-on beard.

Watch the clip below.