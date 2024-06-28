Speaking with Entertainment Tonight , the 77-year-old was asked if he'd ever hit the road following the completion of his five-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and his simple answer was "no."

Elton John wrapped up his last-ever tour in July 2023, but that hasn't stopped people from asking if he will ever tour again.

"The last show in Stockholm on the farewell tour after Glastonbury, I got in the car and went: 'Yes! yes!' We went out on the biggest high, just the way I wanted to, and there's no going back [after] that," Elton said.

Instead of thinking about performing, John is enjoying his life as the father of two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with his partner David Furnish.

"We've got our sons, you know, they're getting into their teenage years now," Furnish added. "We don't want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It's sort of a key decade, I think, in a child's life. He's been doing it for 60 years, so it's nice to have that time to spend at home with family."

That doesn't mean Elton John is retired. His upcoming documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, is scheduled to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival this September. The feature-length film was directed by Furnish and R.J. Cutler and will feature “never-before-seen concert footage of him over the past 50 years, as well as hand-written journals and present-day footage of him and his family.”