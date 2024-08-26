On her podcast, Just a Little Shady , Hailie Jade Scott told co-host Brittany Ednie that she broke down watching the video for Eminem's new single, "Somebody Save Me," featuring Jelly Roll.

Eminem isn't known to jerk too many tears with his music, but his daughter has admitted she "sobbed" upon hearing his new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) .

"Speaking of things I watched this past week, which I guess I'll say watched, but I refused to watch again - the 'Somebody Save Me' music video is out and I did watch the thing," Scott said. "I don't think I can do it again. I definitely cry every time I hear it at all."

In the music video for "Somebody Save Me," the rapper is on the outside looking in at his three children growing up without him, due to his demanding career and struggles with addiction.

The video contains real footage from his children's childhood, which along with lyrics like, "Hailie, I'm so sorry I know I wasn't there for your first guitar recital / Didn't walk you down the aisle / Missed the birth of your first child / Your first podcast, lookin' down, sweetie," may have hit a little too close for Scott to handle.

"Between that and Temporary, OK,' well, that I listened to and it broke me," Scott continued. "I audibly sobbed I think for both songs, but especially 'Temporary.' Watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job. Growing up, where I didn't realize how bad things were, but now as an adult, in hindsight, it's so scary to think about. I think that's why I get emotional so much, just thinking that that could have happened."

Scott concluded by saying her dad's music is getting harder to listen to. "The older I get, the less I can listen to any of the songs," she added.

Watch the music video for "Somebody Save Me" and the episode below.

