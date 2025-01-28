The tentatively titled "Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie" will stream exclusively on Disney+ this holiday season, marking their return to Disney after starring in the Camp Rock films as well as their Disney Channel series Jonas .

The Jonas Brothers are returning to their Disney roots to star in an upcoming Christmas comedy movie.

According to the logline, Nick, Joe and Kevin star as "three famous brothers race against time and face mounting challenges during a chaotic journey from London to New York, desperate to make it home in time for Christmas with their loved ones."

Oscar-winning filmmaker Jessica Yu (Quiz Lady) is set to direct, with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger writing the script. The Jo-Bros will also be doubling as producers along with Grammy nominee Justin Tranter, who will serve as executive music producer and compose original songs for the movie.

While the IMDb page for "Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie" lists that the filming location is New York, NY, Virgin Radio Montreal recently pointed out that the brothers were shooting in Toronto, as well as hanging out at various locales, including Adrak Yorkville.

The three bros teased the upcoming movie in a video paying homage to Love Actually. Watch it below