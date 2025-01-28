Xavier Trudeau will go by the professional name of Xav and release his debut single, "Til The Nights Done," on February 21. You can hear a very brief snippet of the song in a teaser video he posted to both his Instagram account and YouTube below.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's future is uncertain, his eldest son Xavier is ready to launch a career in music.

CTV News reports that the 17-year-old son of Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire has signed a deal with Ottawa-based record label Pathway Music Group, which sees him adopting a sound similar to Justin Bieber, Drake, Don Toliver and Post Malone.

“Xav’s inspiration comes from a lifetime of experiences, and [he] has always loved the thought of making music,” Joey Boyer, co-founder of Pathway Music Group, told CTVNews.ca.

“He wants to bring a new take on the R&B genre and impact the youth through his music and lyrical content," Boyer added. "His style is dark, ambient R&B with a subtle hint of ballad. He takes inspiration from all aspiring artists globally.”

Boyer revealed the plan is for Xav to release “many more songs and projects within the near future” as well as take part in some collaborations and live performances at some point in 2025.

