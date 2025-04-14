Perry, along with CBS News anchor Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, scientist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, were aboard the auto-piloted New Shepard rocket when it blasted off from the Blue Origin launch facility in West Texas at 9:30AM EST.

Katy Perry was one of six passengers on Blue Origin's all-female voyage into the fringes of outer space this morning (April 14).

The crew was in flight for eight minutes, travelling more than 62 miles into the atmosphere beyond the Kármán line, which Blue Origin calls the “internationally recognized boundary of space.”

The trip promised “several minutes of weightlessness and witnessing life-changing views of Earth,” according to Blue Origin, with the intention to promote women in aeronautics.

Bezos was the first person to greet the astronauts as they exited the New Shepard. His fiancée Sanchez was the first to greet him, followed by Perry, who proceeded to step onto the Earth and kiss the ground out of gratitude. Waiting for King was her BFF Oprah Winfrey, who was in tears seeing the rocket land safely.

Yesterday Perry gave her fans a tour of the spacecraft on Instagram, teasing, "I think I'm gonna sing. I gotta sing in space.”

After the landing, King confirmed that despite requests for Perry to belt out her hits like "Roar" or "Firework," she did sing Louis Armstrong's classic “What a Wonderful World.”

“I’ve covered that song in the past," Perry explained. "Obviously my higher self is steering the ship. I had no clue I’d one day decide to sing a little bit of that in space. It’s not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy and making space for future women. It’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”

Watch footage of the New Shepard crew landing below.