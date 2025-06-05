According to Deadline , the STX-produced biopic will be directed by McG ( Charlie's Angels ) and focus on the band's rise to fame in the 1970s. Production is expected to begin either later this year or in early 2026.

Nick Jonas has reportedly been cast to portray Kiss co-founder and guitarist Paul Stanley in Shout It Out Loud , an upcoming film about the formation of the legendary rock band.

Deadline adds that Jonas will be doing his own singing in the film, and will undergo training to match the high register of The Starchild himself.

Outside of his Jonas Brothers activity, Nick Jonas has built an impressive acting résumé, starring in the Jumanji franchise, as well as roles in Kingdom and Scream Queens. He will next be seen starring opposite Paul Rudd in the comedy Power Ballad.

McG is currently on the hunt for an actor to play Kiss co-founder and bassist Gene Simmons, aka The Demon.

The script for Shout It Out Loud has been written by Darren Lemke (Goosebumps), with Simmons and Stanley on board to produce.