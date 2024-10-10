Bad news first: his new album, Shawn , will no longer be released on October 18. Instead he will be pushing it back to November 15.

In a social post Mendes explained, "My team and i have decided to push the album release date to November 15th. We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life ♥️ I love you guys thank you for being so patient, I can’t wait to see you guys at the next few shows."

However, that brings us to the good news: on November 14, the day before the album drops, Mendes will be premiering Shawn Mendes: For Friends & Family Only (A Live Concert Film).

The concert film will be in theatres for one night only, with tickets going on sale October 24. Fans can sign up to request their home city can be a part of the screenings here. Cities hosting the film will be announced soon.

According to a press release, the concert was filmed at the historic Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY, at an "exclusive event [that] captures Shawn performing the album in full for the very first time. Throughout the show, Shawn shares personal stories and the inspiration behind each track, offering fans an intimate look at the creative journey that shaped the music."

Mendes added on socials, "This was my first time performing the album and my first show back in 2 years. It was beautiful. I really wanted you all to be able to experience it."

See a clip below.