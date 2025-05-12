The R&B star has made it a part of his live show to walk throughout the crowd and feed cherries to his fans, however, one fan had to turn him down because it was a matter of life or death.

Usher avoided a major emergency last week during his show at The O2 in London, UK last week when he tried to feed a cherry to a fan who was allergic to the fruit.

In a fan shot video, you can see Usher first admiring and kissing the fan's tattoo of his name on her arm. He then dangles a cherry in front of her, which the fan politely rejects, explaining that she's allergic. This happens again, and again, before he finally hears what she's saying.

When he finally realized what was going on, an embarrassed Usher announced, “Oh s**t, you’re allergic to cherries, damn! Anybody got an epipen in this b***h?”

He then apologized to the fan, hugged her and looked relieved, adding, “We almost had an emergency in here.”

Back in February, when he appeared on Jennifer Hudson Show, Usher explained why he feeds cherries to his fans during his concerts. “It started with strawberries in Vegas,” he said. “So, you know, I just figured we try all the fruits until we figured out which one works the best. But cherries were something that I felt was fun and just kind of active. It was a bit erotic.”

During last week's Met Gala, Usher fed a cherry to Sabrina Carpenter, a moment that went viral when Carpenter posted her dad's confused reaction to it on a photo carousel. Usher replied to the post on Instagram, writing, “Apologies Mr Carpenter 😅🍒”.

Watch the awkward moment below.