2 More Members Of BTS Text Positive For COVID-19

RM and Jin of BTS tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Day, according to their management company.

Big Hit Music shared the news only hours after announcing that group mate Suga tested positive.

The company said RM, 27, tested negative upon returning to South Korea on Dec. 17 but tested positive on the final day of the country’s mandatory self-quarantine. “He is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms,” read a statement.

Jin, 29, tested negative twice since his Dec. 6 return to South Korea but began suffering flu-like symptoms on Christmas Day and tested positive. “He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home.”

Big Hit Music said both artists have been fully vaccinated since August.

“Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea,” it said.