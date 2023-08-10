'ABBA: The Movie' Is Returning To Cinemas For A Global Fan Event

ABBA's 1977 "mockumentary" is set to return to cinemas next month as ABBA: The Movie - Fan Event.

Taking place worldwide on September 17 and 19, the event will feature a newly remastered version of the film, as well as exclusive extras, including an insight from the creators of the London-based concert ABBA: Voyage, plus a glimpse of ABBA The Museum in Stockholm, lyric videos, and rare behind-the-scenes footage from the band's 1977 tour.

The event is being hailed as “an unmissable celebration of ABBA’s enduring legacy.”

Here is the official description for ABBA: The Movie:

Captured by director Lasse Hallström during their mega-successful tour of Australia, the newly remastered film will take you on a flashback journey to the 1970s when disco reigned supreme and ABBA were royalty. Including backstage footage as well as full-length performances of some of ABBA's greatest hits including "Dancing Queen", "SOS", "Name Of The Game" and "Waterloo”, the film provides a rare look at the hugely successful band during the height of their popularity.

The subplot is a mocumentary-style story of a country radio disc-jockey who attempts to land an interview with the band. As deadlines loom—it is a slapstick mix of happenstance and error by the young DJ who is tasked with getting the coveted interview while ABBA’s dedicated bodyguard does everything he can to stop it from happening.

Tickets for ABBA: The Movie – Fan Event go on sale Wednesday, August 16. For more information visit abbathemovie.com.