Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3: Report

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, are reportedly expecting their third child.

People reported Tuesday that the couple is expecting a sibling for daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. It claimed Prinsloo “showed off her baby bump in a silk floral dress” while out for lunch in Santa Barbara on Monday.

There has been no comment from Levine, 43, or Prinsloo, 32, who have been mostly kept their daughters out of the spotlight.

Last November, Prinsloo told ET she wanted “a big family.” She shared: “We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen.”

Levine and Prinsloo were married in July 2014.