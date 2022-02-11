Adele Admits Vegas Residency Was Delayed Over Quality Concerns

Adele admitted Thursday that the postponement of her Las Vegas residency was due to concerns about the quality of the production.

During a taping of The Graham Norton Show in her native UK, according to the Daily Mail, the singer admitted: “It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that.”

Adele explained: “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it.

“I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

On the eve of the residency's launch last month, Adele tearfully announced the delay. "We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID," she said. Reports later claimed the residency was halted because Adele was not pleased with some production elements.

On Thursday, Adele promised the residency will happen this year but is waiting to announce new dates until she is confident “everything will definitely be ready.”

She also surprised the audience when she said the show has to happen in 2022 because she might become a new mom again.

“I’ve got plans for next year,” she said. “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

Adele sparked speculation that she got engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul when she showed up at the BRIT Awards this week with a sparkling diamond on her ring finger – and, according to the Daily Mail, she wore the ring at the Graham Norton Show taping. (The episode airs in the UK on Friday.)

But the superstar refused to say if she is engaged. “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”