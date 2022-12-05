Aerosmith Scraps 2 Shows Due To Steven Tyler Illness

Aerosmith have cancelled a pair of residency shows due to frontman Steven Tyler being sick.

Friday night’s Deuces Are Wild show was canceled “due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” according to a statement shared on social media. It promised that the 74-year-old singer “is expected to make a full recovery for Monday nights (sic) Las Vegas show.”

But, on Sunday, another statement informed fans that Monday night’s show was also being cancelled. “On the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest,” Tyler was quoted as saying. “There is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world.”

Reps for Aerosmith have not disclosed Tyler’s illness.

There are Deuces Are Wild performances scheduled for Dec. 8 and 11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

In May, Aerosmith announced that it was scrapping eight residency shows between June 17 and July 8 so Tyler could complete treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” read a message to fans at the time.

Earlier this year, Aerosmith cancelled a summer European tour, blaming "uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues."