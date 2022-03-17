Aimee Mann Says She Was Dumped From Steely Dan Tour

Singer-songwriter Aimee Mann says she was dumped as an opening act on Steely Dan’s summer tour.

“I just found out that they took me off the bill. No one is entirely sure why, but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?,” she revealed in a hand-drawn comic on Instagram.

“As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.”

Mann, 62, added: “Good luck to all bands.”

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood announced the tour as a double-bill but Winwood later dropped out. Last month, Steely Dan said Snarky Puppy would be the warm-up act for the first half of the tour (May 20 to June 19) and Mann would open shows in the second half (June 21 to July 3).

On Wednesday, Mann joked in a tweet: “All is forgiven if Donald [Fagen] just tells me what Brooklyn is about” – referring to the 1972 Steely Dan track “Brooklyn (Owes the Charmer Under Me)."

Reps for Steely Dan have not commented on Mann's removal from the tour.