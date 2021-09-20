Alec Benjamin Scraps Canadian Concert Dates

Singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin has cancelled the Canadian dates on his tour.

“Sad to announced that we will be canceling all of the Canada shows on my fall tour due to the continued restrictions around the COVID pandemic,” Benjamin tweeted. “I was really excited for these shows, but I promise I will be back! Until then, I’m sending you my love. Stay safe.”

The U.S. singer was scheduled to perform on Sept. 28 and 29 at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall and Sept. 30 at MTELUS in Montreal.

Currently, indoor concerts in Toronto are limited to 50 percent of normal capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is less. In Montreal, indoor concert venues can have as many as 3,500 people as long as they are seated in zones of 250 people with a seat between each person.

Americans can enter Canada if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to departure.

Benjamin, who released "Six Feet Apart" last year, just debuted the single “Older.”