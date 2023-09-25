Alicia Keys Is Looking To Launch Her Own Line Of Teas

Alicia Keys isn't known for sipping tea, but she hopes to be known for her own brand of tea very soon.

The Grammy-winning singer has filed trademark for the rights to the name "Alicia Teas," in an attempt to launch her own brand of teas. May we also suggest a line of rhyming undergarments ("Alicia Pees"), honey ("Alicia Bees"), and sleeping aides ("Alicia Zees") as add-on products?

TMZ reports that Keys' company, AK Worldwide, has submitted the documents to secure the pun-derful trademark, after her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, gifted her some personalized teas for her birthday in 2020.

Keys is an established entrepreneur having launched her own makeup collection, Keys Soulcare, back in 2021.

She is currently preparing for the premiere of her Off Broadway debut, Hell's Kitchen, which she wrote the music and lyrics for. The musical will open on November 19 at New York's Public Theater.