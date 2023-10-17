Ariana Grande Reportedly Working On New Music With Max Martin

Ariana Grande is reportedly in the studio working on new music with super producer Max Martin.

The pop star, who has been filming the movie adaptation of Wicked for the past two years, found time to enter the studio during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

A source told Page Six that Grande "doesn’t know when she’ll want to release” new music, mostly because "she wants to be respectful of the timeline for Wicked and originally didn’t want to do any music at all until after the films were released.”

While it seems as though it could take a while for a new album to materialize, the insider added, “She works quickly and drops [in] instinctively whenever she feels ready… so who knows?”

While she hasn't yet discussed a new album in public, Page Six adds that this past weekend Grande was asked by photographers what the new title of her next album would be, to which she replied, “Let me make it first!”

Grande's last album, Positions, was released back in 2020. Martin has writeen and produced numerous songs for the singer over her career, including the hits "Love Me Harder" (with the Weeknd), "Into You," "No Tears Left to Cry" and "God Is A Woman."