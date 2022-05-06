Benedict Cumberbatch Struggles To Understand Ariana Grande Lyrics

Benedict Cumberbatch has admitted that he struggles to understand what Ariana Grande is saying in some of her songs.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Unpopular Opinions, the actor responded to a listener who complained that she can’t understand Grande.

“I know what you mean and I feel my 45 years sometimes when I’m listening to a song going, ‘Yeah, I wonder if there’s a lyric sheet that I can get online’ because I can’t understand a word.”

Cumberbatch was played a clip from “Problem,” in which Grande sings: “I should be wiser and realize that I’ve got…” and was asked to guess the lyrics.

“Something about a cat in an elevator?,” he replied. “Suddenly she realizes she’s a love cat stuck in an elevator and she [screams] at the end because she’s scared.”

After listening to Grande sing “I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops” from “Positions,” Cumberbatch guessed: “Poking through holes?”

Cumberbatch, who acknowledged that Grande is a “raw talent” and an “extraordinary vocal artist,” insisted he is a “huge, huge fan.”

Cumberbatch will host this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live with musical guest Arcade Fire.

Watch the fun with Grande's lyrics below: