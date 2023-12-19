Beyoncé Named Grindr's 'Mother of the Year'

Taylor Swift may have been Spotify's Most Streamed Artist of the Year, but Beyoncé has been declared Grindr's Mother of the Year.

Much like Spotify's end-of-year report, the LGBTQ social networking app released its own Unwrapped Report in which its more than 10,000 surveyed users named Bey their "Mother," a slang term for a bold, iconic and extravagant woman.

Runners up for the title were Taylor Swift in second, followed by Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue and Madona, respectively.

“Beyoncé gave us everything on her ballroom culture-inspired Renaissance tour and film, making her the undisputed mother of the year — the inspirational queen who just gets us,” Tristan Pineiro, VP of brand marketing at Grindr, told Rolling Stone.

Beyoncé was also graced with the top spot in the Biggest Serves of 2023, thanks to her outfits on the Renaissance tour.

Other related honours went to Kylie Minogue, who took both Song of the Year for "Padam Padam" and Album of the Year for Tension. Troye Sivan won both Gay Gasp and Best Drag Moment for his "One of Your Girls" music video. Harry Styles was awarded Biggest Babygirl. And Barbie took home Movie of the Year.

You can read the full Unwrapped Report here.