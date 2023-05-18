Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Call It Quits

Six months after going red carpet official, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have split.

A rep for Eilish reportedly told Page Six on Wednesday: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.”

The pair were seen together at Coachella last month but Eilish showed up solo to the Met Gala on May 1.

Eilish, 21, and Rutherford, 31, dated for less than a year.

They were spotted together by paparazzi last October and then made their status official on Nov. 1 when Eilish shared a photo of their Halloween celebrations in an Instagram Story. A few days later they showed up at LACMA’s 11th annual Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles County Museum.

Rutherford, the lead singer of alt rock band The Neighbourhood, split from model Devon Lee Carlson in 2021 after six years together.