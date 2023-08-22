BLACKPINK And Roblox Team Up For Immersive Experience

K-Pop sensations BLACKPINK have partnered with online gaming platform Roblox for an immersive fan hub called BLACKPINK The Palace that allows fans to "connect and communicate, party, dance, and live all things BLACKPINK.”

YG Plus, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, has announced the launch of BLACKPINK The Palace on August 25. Described as a way to "experience everything BLACKPINK beyond the constraints of time and space," the

BLINKS will be able to socialize in a universe built of content from the band. Inside fans can explore spaces based on the group's music videos, enjoy some Jissoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé's favourite things, earn "in-experience" currency to throw BLACKPINK-themed parties for friends, and even take photos with the group's own avatars.

This experience within Roblox promises to be updated with new content added throughout the year.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to a beautiful virtual palace where they can party, connect, and experience everything BLACKPINK beyond the constraints of time and space,” explained Hyojung Lee, Head of IPX Division at YG Plus. “Fans will be surprised to see and have an opportunity to take selfies with avatars of all four members of Blackpink: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.”

On August 25, fans who access BLACKPINK The Palace within the first 24 hours will receive a special badge to display on their Roblox profiles.