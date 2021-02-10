Bruce Springsteen Busted For DWI

Bruce Springsteen was arrested late last year for DWI and reckless driving, it was revealed Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of the Interior said the 71-year-old rock star was busted on Nov. 14 at the Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

National Parks Service spokeperson Brenda Ling said Springsteen was “cooperative throughout the process."

A rep for the "Drive All Night" singer did not respond to a request for comment from TMZ, which was first to report the arrest.

In Springsteen's 2016 autobiography Born to Run, he wrote about not having had alcohol until he was 22, after growing up with his hard-drinking father Doug.

"I was afraid of myself, what I might do or what might happen to me,” he wrote. “I’d seen my dad and that was enough for me."

Last Sunday, Springsteen made his TV commercial debut in a spot for Jeep.