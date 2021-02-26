Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak Team Up For Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have teamed up to record an album under the name Silk Sonic.

“We locked in and made an album,” Mars captioned what appears to the be an image of the album artwork, on Instagram. “The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.”

On his Instagram, .Paak was slightly more effusive: “WE MADE AN ALBUM!! YALL GET THE FIRST SONG NEXT FRIDAY 3/5!! ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!!”

The album appears to be titled An Evening With Silk Sonic and features funk icon Bootsy Collins as “special guest host.”

Mars had .Paak as his warm-up act during the European leg of his 24K Magic World Tour in 2017.

The Silk Sonic release will be the first collection of new music from Mars since 2016’s 24K Magic. He released a couple of collaborations in the last four years and was featured with Chris Stapleton on “Blow” on Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project.

.Paak’s most recent album was 2019’s Ventura but he has since released a pair of singles as well as several collaborations, including with Justin Timberlake and Busta Rhymes. He also revived NxWorries, his project with producer Knxledge.