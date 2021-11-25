Bryan Adams Tests Positive For COVID-19 (Again)

Bryan Adams said Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in a month.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” Adams wrote in an Instagram post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.”

Adams shared a photo of himself in the back of an ambulance.

The 62-year-old Canadian singer flew to Milan to promote the 2022 Pirelli calendar, which he photographed.

Adams had to pull out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the end of October after testing positive for COVID-19. “Please don’t worry, yes I had the Covid and thankfully had no symptoms,” he wrote in Instagram post at the time. “Bunny my daughter had it too, with bit of a sore throat for night. But we’re good.”

At the time, his rep said Adams is fully vaccinated.

Adams did the last of six shows in Las Vegas on Nov. 20.