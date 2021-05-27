BTS has broken more records with the debut of their English-language song “Butter,” according to Guinness World Records.

With 3.9 million concurrent viewers, the “Butter” video broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube – a record BTS held thanks to “Dynamite.”

“Butter” also broke the record for the most-viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube, with 108.2 million views.

Guinness World Records said "Butter" also broke several streaming records.

BTS now holds 23 Guinness World Records, making it one of the most successful music groups in Guinness history.