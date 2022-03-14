BTS Concert Sets Box Office Record

The BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul concert shown in cinemas on Saturday raked in a little more than $6.8 million U.S. at the box office in the U.S. and Canada, making it the top-grossing "live" cinema event ever.

(In North America, it was not actually live – the concert was tape-delayed due to the time difference.)

The concert at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium screened at 803 cinemas in the U.S. and Canada. Thanks to premium ticket prices, it earned an average of $8,518 U.S. per screen.

Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul finished third for the weekend behind The Batman and Uncharted.

Globally, the concert is estimated to have grossed $32.6 million U.S.

Capacity at the concert was limited to 15,000 and fans were warned that “cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up … is strictly prohibited" in keeping with COVID-19 prevention measures in South Korea.