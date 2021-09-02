BTS Hit 'Butter' Was Most Tweeted About Song Of Summer

"Butter" by BTS was the most-tweeted-about song of the summer in the U.S., Twitter recently announced.

But, there was also plenty of buzz on the platform between May 31 and Aug. 18 for tracks featuring Canada's Justin Bieber.

He shows up on the "Top 10 Summer 2021 Anthems" list at No. 2 (“Essence” by Wizkid ft. Tems and Bieber), No. 4 (“Stay” by The Kid LAROI ft. Bieber) and No. 6 (“Peaches” by Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon).

The rest of the Top 10 consists of “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny, “Thot S**t” by Megan Thee Stallion, “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa and “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran.