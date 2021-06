BTS has announced they will be releasing a new song on the forthcoming CD edition of their second English-language hit “Butter.”

The CD will be available in orange “peaches” and yellow “cream” packages and come with extras like a photo book, poster and lyric cards. It drops on July 9.

“Butter” is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third straight week, thanks to the release of several remixes.