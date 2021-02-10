BTS To Be Featured On 'MTV Unplugged'

MTV announced Tuesday that K-pop phenoms BTS will be featured on a special episode of MTV Unplugged.

“BTS will bring its own iteration of the iconic Unplugged format to life straight from Seoul, South Korea,” the U.S. cable channel teased, in a release, “offering their fans a front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album BE (Essential Edition), in intimate settings.”

The group’s MTV Unplugged episode is set for broadcast on Feb. 23 – only four days after the release of BE (Essential Edition).

The album has the eight tracks from last November’s BE (Deluxe Edition) – including their smash hit “Dynamite” – but, according to a press release, “several components of the album will be different from the previous record.”

"Dynamite" – the group's first English-language single – earned BTS a Grammy nomination this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The show, scheduled for Jan. 31, has been pushed to March due to COVID-19.