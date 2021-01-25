BTS To Release 'BE (Essential Edition)'

BTS is sharing its “deepest appreciation towards their fans” by asking them to spend more.

The K-pop group announced Sunday it will release BE (Essential Edition) on Feb. 19.

The album has the eight tracks from last November’s BE (Deluxe Edition) – including their smash hit “Dynamite” – but, according to a press release, “several components of the album will be different from the previous record.”

The CD comes with a 140-page photo book, postcards and a poster. It’s available for pre-order for about $60. Other packages are also available.

Big Hit Entertainment also teased that BTS will have “surprise gifts for fans” that will be “unveiled one by one before the album’s release.”

"Dynamite" – the group's first English-language single – earned BTS a Grammy nomination this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The show, scheduled for Jan. 31, has been pushed to March due to COVID-19.