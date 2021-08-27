Camila Cabello Insists Shawn Mendes Didn't Put A Ring On It

Camila Cabello has shot down speculation that she’s engaged to Shawn Mendes by claiming not to know on which finger the ring would go.

During an appearance Thursday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host showed an image from Cabello’s recent TikTok in which she sports a sparkler and asked if Mendes popped the question.

"No, guys,” Cabello said. "He has not and I am not engaged.

“I swear to God I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on so sometimes I’ll just put it on my ring finger. I mean, I’d actually like you to enlighten me: Which hand is the engagement hand? Cuz I don’t know.”

Cabello said her parents lost their rings, so “my mom couldn’t tell me either.”

Fallon pointed out “it’s common knowledge” that the ring goes on the fourth finger of the left hand. (Fallon hasn’t worn a wedding band since he almost lost his finger in a gruesome ring avulsion in 2015.)

Cabello joked that she and Mendes have his-and-hers “Señor” and “Señorita” tattoos on their lower backs.