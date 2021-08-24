Canada's Tory Lanez Violated Restraining Order, Judge Rules

Canada’s Tory Lanez violated a protective order when he appeared at a music festival last month, a judge has ruled.

The Brampton, Ont. native, who lives in Florida, must pay an additional $60,000 U.S. in bail, bringing the total to $250,000 U.S.

Los Angeles judge Keith H. Borjon decided on Monday that Lanez violated a protective order issued last October that states he can’t come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion, who Lanez is accused of shooting in the foot on July 12, 2020.

The rapper joined DaBaby on stage during his set at Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens, Florida – where Megan Thee Stallion also performed.

“The sheer amount of effort it required to get to this venue and do everything that he did, I think that speaks volumes about his conduct,” argued prosecutor Kathy Ta. “It wasn’t by chance and it wasn’t a situational situation, it was by design.”

Judge Borjon scolded Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, for the violation. “You’re facing years in prison, over 22 years in prison. They could have filed an additional charge based on violating the protective order because that’s a violation of law as well,” he said.

“You do not want to be doing things like this, sir. You have the means and the wherewithal and a lot of smart people around you to advise you as to how you should be conducting your life so we don’t have to have hearings like this.”

Lanez was charged last October with assault with a firearm and possession of an unregistered gun. He pleaded not guilty the following month.

The protective order also bars Lanez from speaking publicly about the case – a condition he sought to remove in an application to the court earlier this year, which was denied.