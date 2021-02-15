Cardi B Gushes About Offset During Valentine's Getaway

Five months after Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, the rap stars celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend with a romantic getaway filled with extravagant gifts and plenty of PDA.

“Thank you baby for this amazing trip,” Cardi wrote in an Instagram post early Monday. “You’re right, sometimes I gotta slow down and live a little. I have such a New York mentality I’m always thinking about the work and chasing that money but when you think fast you’re (sic) mind might crash.

“Being a (sic) artist comes with more then (sic) just music and videos it comes with a business. Thank you for setting me up for the right path for me not to f**k up ever again. I love you.”

Earlier, Cardi showed off a rose gold Patek Philippe watch worth about a quarter of a million dollars and a Chanel bird cage minaudière bag – with the $20,500 U.S. price tag still attached.

In a video she shared on Sunday, Cardi reacts to a luxurious suite filled with roses. “You did that? You did that for me? You did that for me!”

She captioned the clip: "Thank you again baby for this beautiful trip. Your (sic) right I need to take my mind off work for a lil bit and live life. I can’t wait for the rest of the day (even tho I’m still drunk from last night.) Love & appreciate you.”

Last November, Cardi filed paperwork in a Georgia court to dismiss her application for divorce from Offset.

She had filed for divorce on Sept. 14 but, the following month, admitted she was back with her husband of three years.

“I’m just a crazy b**ch,” Cardi explained, in an Instagram Live. “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n***a up,” she said. “I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d**k.”

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, told fans she and Offset (aka Kiari Cephus) are just as dysfunctional as anyone else. “We’re just more public,” she said.