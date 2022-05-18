Cardi B Says 'Technical Difficulties' Have Delayed 2nd Album

Cardi B said her sophomore album is being held up by “technical difficulties” that she can’t talk about right now.

In a voice note she shared on Twitter on Tuesday, the rap star addressed fans’ complaints about the long wait for a new album since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

“I seen a lot of y’all talking s**t like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us…’ So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I been working on, that it had to be done and taken care of before I put it out … when things come out that’s when I’mma talk about it.

“It’s nothing like major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK.”

In early 2021, Cardi said she didn’t want to release a new album during the pandemic, when she would have to promote it via Zoom. "Last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year.’ But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album," she said at the time.

In December, she promised fans the new album would be out this year.

Invasion of Privacy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was named Best Rap Album at the Grammys. In early 2019, it was certified Double Platinum in Canada, representing sales of at least 160,000.