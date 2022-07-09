Carlos Santana Postpones 6 Shows After Collapsing On Stage

Carlos Santana scrapped a concert on Friday night in Noblesville, Indiana only minutes before he was set to go on stage.

According to reports, the crowd was informed of the cancellation after opening act Earth, Wind & Fire had finished its set.

It would have been the first performance by Santana, 74, since he collapsed during a concert Tuesday in Michigan and was taken to hospital. His reps said the guitarist suffered heat exhaustion and dehydration.

A concert scheduled for Wednesday in Pennsylvania was postponed so Santana could rest.

On Friday, Santana’s reps said he will postpone an additional five concerts “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.”

Santana has performed 32 concerts since March and has 22 scheduled before the end of August, including an Aug. 7 stop at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. He then has 16 residency shows scheduled in September and November at the House of Blues Las Vegas.