Céline Dion Cancels Remaining Canadian Tour Dates

Céline Dion has cancelled all remaining shows on the North American leg of her Courage World Tour, including six in Canada.

The 53-year-old singer was recently treated for “severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing,” according to a release, “and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped.”

Dion said: “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Concerts scheduled for March in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver are among those affected. Ticket holders will be refunded automatically.

Dion did 52 shows on the Courage tour before being forced to stop due to the pandemic.

In October, she pulled the plug on a new residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which was scheduled to begin on Nov. 5 due to “unforeseen medical symptoms.”