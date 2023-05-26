Céline Dion Pulls Plug On Remaining 'Courage' Tour Dates

Céline Dion has cancelled all remaining dates on her Courage World Tour, it was announced Friday.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” the Canadian singer said, in a release. "It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

"I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

In December, Dion revealed that she is battling Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what is causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said at the time. “Unfortunately, these spasms effect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Dion’s European tour dates were pushed to August 2023 through April 2024.

In Friday’s release, Dion’s reps said: “We do have every hope that someday soon, Céline will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now.”

In January 2022, Dion cancelled the remaining shows on the North American leg, including six in Canada. Three months earlier, she pulled the plug on a new residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Dion did 52 shows on the Courage tour – which takes its name from her 2019 album –before being forced to stop due to the pandemic.