Charlie Puth Reflects On 'Brutally Honest' Feedback From Elton John

Charlie Puth has said he got a dose of reality from Elton John when they met to talk about a collaboration.

"He was brutally honest with me,” Puth said on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired Monday. “He said my 2019 music sucked, and I agree with him. It was not good.”

Puth released a string of singles that year, including “Mother,” “Girlfriend” and “Cheating on You” but none were hits.

“He basically said that I could make a lot better music, and he said that I should just make it myself, like I always do,” the 30-year-old singer said. “I was like, ‘Wow, you’re the first person that’s ever said that to me,’ but I was thinking the exact same thing when he said that.”

Puth and John co-wrote and recorded “After All” for John’s collaborations collection The Lockdown Sessions, a song Puth also produced.