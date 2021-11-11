Chris Stapleton Wins Big At 2021 CMAs

Chris Stapleton dominated the 55th Country Music Association Awards (CMAs) on Wednesday night by winning in four of the five categories in which he was nominated.

The 43-year-old was named Male Vocalist of the Year and picked up Album of the Year for Starting Over as well as Single and Song for the title track.

“I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, everybody that listens to music – country music fans,” Stapleton said while accepting Album of the Year. “It's always an honour to receive the album award. We work really hard to make albums—we believe in albums, and we like what that is.”

Stapleton lost Entertainer of the Year to Luke Combs, who won the category for the first time. "Every single person that was nominated for this award this year, and every year before, deserves to win this," said Combs. "I don't deserve to win it, but I'm sure as hell glad that I did!"

Female Vocalist of the Year went to Carly Pearce. "I've had just had like a crazy year," she said, through tears. "And I just want you guys to know that this means everything to me. Country music saved me at a time that I needed it and I just hope you guys know that this is all I've ever wanted in the entire world."

Jimmie Allen became only the second Black performer (after Darius Rucker in 2009) to win New Artist of the Year. After Brothers Osborne won Vocal Duo of the Year, TJ Osborne – who publicly came out as gay in February – said: "It's been a crazy roller coaster of a year for us in so many ways, especially for me emotionally, and to have you all support me, it really does feel like love wins tonight."

Kelsea Ballerini’s collaboration with Kenny Chesney, ”half of my hometown,” won Music Video and Musical Event of the Year during the CMAs, which were broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Performance highlights of the night include Stapleton and Jennifer Hudson ("You Are My Sunshine," "Night Life"), Pearce and Ashley McBryde ("Never Wanted to Be That Girl"), Brothers Osborne ("Younger Me"), Deana Carter and Lainey Wilson ("Strawberry Wine") and Mickey Guyton singing "Love My Hair" after being introduced by Faith Fennidy, who inspired the song.

Check out all the winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs *WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce *WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen *WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor - fiddle *WINNER

Paul Franklin - steel guitar

Aaron Sterling - drums

Ilya Toshinskiy - banjo

Derek Wells - guitar

Album of the Year

29 - Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen

Heart - Eric Church

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Single of the Year

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown

"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett

"Hell Of A View" - Eric Church

"One Night Standards" - Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Song of the Year

"Forever After All" - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

"The Good Ones" - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

"Hell Of A View" - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

"One Night Standards" - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over" - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Musical Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown

"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (ft. Kenny Chesney) *WINNER

Music Video of the Year

"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young with Kane Brown

"Gone" - Dierks Bentley

"half of my hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini (ft. Kenny Chesney) *WINNER

"Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne