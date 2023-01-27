Coldplay Performs 'Clocks' To Mark 20th Anniversary Of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Coldplay performed a special version of their 2002 hit “Clocks” on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to mark the late night show’s 20th anniversary.

The English band was Kimmel’s first musical guest on Jan. 26, 2003.

On Thursday’s show, Chris Martin gifted Kimmel with a music box that played the song’s opening notes and then started to sing before he unveiled a string section and joined a choir.

Martin then threw to footage from Kimmel’s premiere episode of Coldplay’s performance on Hollywood Boulevard. He then joined his bandmates on the roof to wrap up the song (with a little help from Kimmel on sax) as fireworks went off behind them.

During their chat, Kimmel recalled that on his first episode, “I said we wanted to have a band on the show that we would be proud we’d have on the show in 20 years. It’s the one thing that we got right.”

With a few exceptions, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has not actually aired live since 2004.

Watch the performance below: