Coldplay Performs On July 4th Special

British band Coldplay helped the U.S. celebrate its independence by appearing on the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

The performances of “Vida La Vida” and "Higher Power" were taped June 17 at Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City and aired during the NBC special on Sunday night.

“One of those moments that we’ll always remember,” read a tweet on the Coldplay account.

For "Higher Power," holographic dancers were digitally added to both sides of the stage for the broadcast.

The special also included a performance by Jonas Brothers (shot on June 28 in Cleveland) as well as pre-taped performances by Blake Shelton, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire, Black Pumas and Tori Kelly.