DaBaby Concert Scrapped With Only Days To Go

A concert by rapper DaBaby scheduled for Sept. 2 in New Orleans has been cancelled, reportedly due to poor ticket sales.

According to Nola.com, “only several hundred” tickets appeared to have been sold for the show at the Smoothie King Center, which can accommodates up to 18,000 people for concerts. Seats in the arena’s upper bowl were not even offered for sale “because the demand wasn’t there,” read the report.

Promoters told Nola.com they plan to reschedule the concert and blamed “a number of business reasons” for the decision to pull the plug.

But, the CEO of the booking agency repping DaBaby said the rapper’s team cancelled the show because promoters breached a contract. Andrew Lieber also disputed that low ticket sales are to blame.

Last summer, DaBaby came under fire for homophobic comments he made while on stage at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami Gardens. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS – any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks – put your cellphone light up,” he told the crowd. "Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n***a d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

He later apologized to “anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV.”