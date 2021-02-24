David Foster Is A New Dad For 6th Time

Canadian composer and producer David Foster is a new dad for the sixth time – at age 71.

The B.C. native’s wife, 36-year-old singer Katharine McPhee, has welcomed a baby boy. A name was not divulged.

It is the first child for McPhee, who married Foster in June 2019. She was previously married for five years to Nick Cokas.

McPhee has released five albums and has had roles in film, television and in the stage musical Waitress. Her series Scorpion was cancelled in 2018 after four seasons.

Foster has five adult daughters from three different women, including ex-wives B.J. Cook and Rebecca Dyer. He was also married to Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.