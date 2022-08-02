Demi Lovato Explains Decision To Use 'She/Her' Again

Demi Lovato has explained why she is using “she/her” again after publicly adopting “they/them” about a year ago.

Fans noticed in April that Lovato revised her profile to display “they/them/she/her” as preferred pronouns. The change came shortly after a post on April 7 in which Lovato wrote: “You call me they, but I’m still a daddy’s girl…”

In an interview on the Spout podcast, Lovato said: “Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again.”

Lovato announced last year that she was non-binary and said “it would mean the world if people could start identifying me as they/them … I want to use these pronouns that feel right to me.”

Lovato told Spout about that decision. “I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human.

“And that's what they/them is about for me. It's just about, like, feeling human at your core.”