'Despacito' Video Tops 8 Billion Views

The 2017 video for “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee has hit another milestone.

The visual, directed by Carlos Pérez, has topped 8 billion views on YouTube and solidifies its place as the most-watched live-action music video and second-biggest video on the platform (“Baby Shark” has racked up a staggering 11.6 billion views).

“Who would have thought that that melody on my guitar that morning in my house would be heard in so many places, by so many people,” Fonsi wrote, in Spanish, on Instagram. “It's been almost 6 years and I still can't believe it! … 8 billion, how nice that sounds.”

Fonsi thanked several people who helped make the song a success, including Canada’s Justin Bieber, who was featured on a remix.

“Despacito” has a huge lead over the video for Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” which has surpassed 5.8 billion views. In third place is “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth, which has been watched more than 5.6 billion times.