Diplo Facing Another Sexual Assault Allegation

Diplo is facing another accusation of sexual assault.

According to TMZ, a woman suing the DJ-producer alleged Diplo forced her to perform oral sex and recorded it in his room at the Wynn in Las Vegas following a 2019 show. She claimed she was too intoxicated to consent.

Diplo’s lawyer Brian Freedman told TMZ the lawsuit is “completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable.” He said the complaint is almost identical to one filed last month by Shelly Auguste, whom he identified as the woman’s friend.”

Freedman added: “We have irrefutable evidence that this is a completely meritless claim and we will be providing it to a court as quickly as we possibly can to put an end to this shakedown by Ms. Auguste and her accomplices once and for all.”

Diplo sought a retraining order against Auguste in December 2020 after ending their relationship. He sued her in April, alleging stalking and harassment. Auguste countered by suing Diplo for sexual battery, assault, defamation, infliction of emotional distress and fraud.

One of her claims was that Diplo coerced her into a threesome with a girl she believed was underage after one of his 2019 shows in Las Vegas.

Freedman told TMZ that Auguste’s lawsuit is part of an “ongoing campaign of harassment.”