DMX's Cause Of Death Confirmed

DMX died earlier this year of a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain, according to a source at the Westchester County medical examiner’s office.

The rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died April 9 after spending a week in a coma. He was 50.

“His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” a source told Vulture. “So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital. However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on … He never woke up from [a] coma.”

Paramedics arrived at DMX's home seven minutes after receiving a 911 call.