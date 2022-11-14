Dolly Parton Awarded $100M To Give To Charities

Dolly Parton is getting $100 million U.S. to give away to charities of her choice.

Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez announced on Sunday that the country legend is this year’s recipient of the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, which recognizes “leaders who aim high, find solutions and who always do it with civility.”

Bezos said Parton “gives with her heart” and noted that “what she’s done for kids, literacy and so many other things is just incredible.”

In a clip shared on social media, Parton thanked Bezos for his generosity. “When people are in a position to help, you should help,” she said. “I try to put my money where my heart is … I’m going to do my best to do good things with this money.”

Parton’s Dollywood Foundation has focused on education and poverty relief – its Imagination Library has provided more than 100 million books to children around the world – and she has also raised funds for Red Cross disaster relief, HIV/AIDS prevention and other causes. Her “My People Fund” aided families impacted by the 2016 Great Smoky Mountains wildfires.

Parton pledged funds to build a cancer centre at a Tennessee hospital and donated $1 million U.S. to help researchers at Vanderbilt University’s Medical Center develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Bezos Courage & Civility Award was introduced last year and went to social justice activist Van Jones and chef José Andrés, who provides meals in areas hit by disasters.